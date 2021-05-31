Division 1 girls lacrosse
No. 4 BFA St. Albans vs. CVU on Friday at 4:30, Both teams earned a bye in the first round.
BFA St. Albans (10-3) has been making some noise this spring. Loghan Hughes, a junior, has been putting up some big numbers, and it will be exciting to see what she and her Comet teammates come up with in the postseason.
Division 1 boys lacrosse
No. 9 BFA St. Albans at No. 8 Rutland on Tuesday at 4:30.
The Bobwhites closed out the regular season with a win against South Burlington, but they'll have to tackle D1 powerhouse CVU in the first round.
Division 3 boys lacrosse
No. 3 BFA Fairfax hosts No. 6 U32 on Wednesday at 4:30.
The Bullets' varsity lax program (5-6) will compete in the first program's first varsity playoff season. This group is hungry to leave their mark on the Vermont lax scene!
