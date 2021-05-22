Thunderbird softball plays Saturday doubleheader
MVU softball 4 vs. South Burlington 1
In the bottom of the fifth, MVU broke through as Madison Guyette got on base with a triple to the fence, and Alexandra Brouillette sent the tie-breaking run across the plate and giving the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead. Neveah Beyor beat out a bunt, advancing Brouillette to third. Rhianna Sweeney's single scored Brouillette and Beyor, giving the Thunderbirds a 4-1 lead. Natalee Harvey earned the complete-game win in the circle.
Comets avenge early season loss
Comets' softball 12 at Essex 2
Caitlyn Dasaro pitched a 4 hitter with 2 walks and 3 K's. Cora Thomas laid down a perfect bunt; a run scored and she was safe on the play. Dasaro drove in run with a sac fly, Maren McGinn followed with an RBI single; she scored on Molly Smith's homer.
The Comets added three runs in the fifth, as McGinn, Makenna Hughes, and Molly Smith all singled to load the bases. Kylie Neveau had a 2-run single. Essex scored one in the bottom of the fifth. In the 6th, Cora Thomas lead off with a double and scored on Dasaro's 2-run homer. The final run was initiated with a lead off double by Thomas, who scored on a hit by McGinn. Essex scored a run in the bottom of the inning.
Comet offense: McGinn had 4 hits, Thomas, Dasaro, and Smith all had 3. The Comets will end their regular season next week with road games Tuesday and Friday at MMU and South Burlington.
Lovelette hits first varsity homer; Hornets best Milton
Enosburg softball 10 vs. Milton 1
The Enosburg Hornets' softball team earned a 10-1 win over Milton on Saturday. The Hornet bats came to life in the 5th inning with six hits that scored five runs.
Enosburg offense: Makenna Lovelette went 3-4 with a home run, a double, and 2 RBI; Erin Diette was 3-4 with a double, and RBI; Sophie Burns went 2-4 with an RBI; Dana Elkins was 3-3 with a double and 3 RBI; Destiny Benware was 2-3 with a triple and an RBI.
Pitchers: Dana Elkins earned the complete-game win throwing, 7 innings, allowing 4 hits, and striking out 5. Milton's Emma Philbrook threw 6 innings, allowing 16 hits, and striking out 7.
Joey Pennell goes 5 for 5 against Yellow Jackets
Enosburg baseball 19 vs. Milton 11
Pitcher: Justis Orton in relief for Enosburg; Milton: Z. Pantini
Offensively for Enosburg: Joey Pennell went 5 for 5 with 2 doubles and 4 RBI’s. Justis Orton had a 2 run home run and a 2 RBI single. Shea Howrigan and Kam Lovelette both had doubles. Foster Hutchins also doubled and later scored on a suicide squeeze. Dylan Pattee also had 3 Hits and 3 RBI’s
Offensively for Milton: K. Burke had 2 hits. C. Abel had 2 hits with RBI. C. Eaton added a hit and 2 RBI’s
Thunderbirds edged by Vergennes
MVU baseball 8 at Vergennes 9
MVU offense: Ethan Messier went 2-4 with a single, double, and 2 RBIs. Patrick Walker went 2-4 with a single, double, and an RBI. Corbin Schreindorfer went 3-4 with 3 singles. Carson Bessette went 2-3 with a single, double, and an RBI.
Bullets girls frisbee bests Hilltoppers
BFA Fairfax girls Ultimate 15 vs. St. Johnsbury 4
Jayaya Parsons scored the first two points for the Lady Bullets; Abby Sweet and Sammi Bidwell each found Parsons beyond the Hilltopper defense, and with it an early 2-0 advantage. Hailey Hunt scored, making it 3-0 just 10 minutes into the game. Fairfax later put the game out of reach with seven unanswered points. Fairfax ends the regular season at 8-4.
Fairfax scoring leaders: Sammi Bidwell (3 assists, 1 point) Emmi Sturm (5 assists 2 points) Janaya parsons (3 points)
