Aiyana Auer prepares to throw the javelin in the first home meet for BFA-St. Albans, hosted at the Collins Perley Sports Complex, on April 11. Auer won the Javelin event and qualified for the Vermont State Championship.
BFA-St. Albans track opened its season with a home meet at the Collins Perley Complex on a cool and very windy afternoon on Tuesday, April 11. The conditions and the early season meet didn’t hold back some outstanding results by the team. The team had 74 Personal Bests, which was a great way to start the season. Porter Hurteau and Kaitlyn Lumbra were double event winners. Other winners were Peyton Hunsicker, Aiyana Auer, Lauryn Johnson, Jon Ireland, Will Hughes, Tyler Rangel, and Colin Langlois.
We had athletes make many of our Top 10 Lists. These lists represent BFA Track & Field as long as there has been a team at the school. Kaitlyn Lumbra is now the fastest freshman girl to ever run the 1500m and the second fastest in the 3000m. Her times in both also place her in the over Top 10 List as the eighth fastest in both events. Freshman Asher St. Pierre is now the eighth fastest freshman in the 300m Hurdles. Porter Hurteau is now the seventh fastest junior in the 800m and the ninth fastest in the 1500m. Aiyana Auer is now the seventh best Junior Javelin thrower and Will Hughes the ninth best junior High Jumper. Senior Lauren-Kate Garceau is the temth fastest senior at the 3000m.
We had numerous athletes qualify for the State Championship, Porter Hurteau in 800 and 1500m, Teddy Tremblay, Lauren Kate Garceau and Kaitlyn Lumbra in the 1500 and 3000m. Asher St. Pierre 300m Hurdles, Will Hughes in the High Jump, and Tyler Rangel and Aiyana Auer in Javelin.
We have many new athletes who will continue to improve now that they’ve experienced their first meet and have a better idea of what to expect and what they need to do to improve. The first meet always helps the team to refocus and continue to work hard. We host St. Johnsbury Saturday at the Complex.
