HARTFORD — In the second upset of the night for the Thunderbirds’ soccer teams, the varsity boys turned the tide on Hartford in overtime, earning the 1-0, under the lights win.
After a scoreless first half, it was MVU’s Ryan Raleigh who found the back of the Hurricane’s net.
The ball had been punted up by MVU, and Thunderbird, Ian Digby, pressured the hartford defense.
Digby’s defensive work resulted in an inaccurate pass by Hartford’s defenders. Raleigh picked off the pass just before it reached the intended Hartford defenseman and walked in and scored.
Hartford had at least 6 point blank chances during the game, but senior goalie Kyle GIlbert of MVU continued to battle, protecting the Thunderbird’s net.
Pj Bouchard and his defensive teammates also battled and held up against Hartford’s offensive pressure.
“Ryan scored right off to start the second half and we had to keep the pressure and play good solid defense like we have all season,” said MVU’s back, Patrick Walker.
Fans noted that the wind blew in favor of the T-birds in the 2nd half, helping Gilbert punt the ball nearly three quarters of the way downfield. MVU used this to their advantage to run down the clock.
“We worked hard and communicated all the way through,” said Walker. “They had a great player in number 2, but Jordan Bourdeau shut him down through the whole game.”
After a season full of close games ending in losses, the Thunderbirds were ready for a playoff victory.
“This was the break we where looking for,” said Walker. “We came into the game trying to get revenge from last year and we knew we could compete with them. It was a great team win and we all played hard.”