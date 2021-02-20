HIGHGATE — The first thing the Stowe girls hockey team learned in their game against MVU on Saturday was to stay out of the box. The Raiders took two penalties in the first two minutes and found themselves behind 2-0. Breezy Parent got the first one when Lora Fresn”s shot bounce off goalie Iris Cloutier’s pad onto the captain's stick and into the net. The second was off the stick of Brianna Jarvis with assists going to Abby Bessette and Karissa LeClair. The Thunderbirds kept the pedal down and won the game 6-1.
“Our powerplay was too fancy in the first couple games,” commented coach Brian Fortin. “We simplified it today, just look for the open player and make good passes.”
Stowe, in a rebuilding year, was on its heals for the majority of the game.
Late in the first period, Lindsey Gagne fired one of those tipable point shots that Emily Airoldi deflected just inside the post for a 3-0 lead. Naomi Edele started the play when she fed Gagne at the point.
“We used each other more today than in the last couple games,” continued Fortin. “Girls had their heads up and we used the whole ice instead of trying to jam it up along the boards.”
The second period looked a lot like the first. Jarvis made it 4-0 when she circled the net and then fired a low one past a screened Cloutier. Parent and Madison Guyette, earning her first point, garnered the assists.
After Stowe scored, MVU came right back when Rory Schreindorfer carried right down Main Street and fired at Cloutier. The rebound went high and came down on Fresn’s stick where she promptly deposited it in the cage.
The final goal went to a girl who, three years, ago was part of the learn to skate program. Hayley Stefaniak carried the biscuit to the face-off dot and let the shot go. Cloutier made the save, but Madilyn Aronson was going to the net and chipped the puck over a sprawled Cloutier for her first varsity goal. Parent also assisted.
“It meant so much to me to have my team support me.They were as excited as I was,” said Aronson.
“Great to see Maddy get her first goal,” explained Fortin. “She hasn’t wiped the smile off her face. We got every girl in the game today and I was so happy to see the girls trying to set up the ones who don’t get much ice time. A lot of selfless play from the girls today. This win gives us some confidence going forward.”
The 1-2 Thunderbirds look to even their record Wednesday when the travel to Hartford.
