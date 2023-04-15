The Thunderbirds' baseball team improved to 3-0 with a 6-5 win over the Rice High School on Saturday, April 15.
MVU coach Roy Sargent complimented the work of the Thunderbirds.
"We were able to get a lead in the first and held it for the entire game," said Sargent.
"Committing one error defensively, we played strong defense highlighted by a difficult catch by Wyett Bellrose in center field and behind a gutsy performance on the mound by Eli Calhoun pitching into the seventh inning."
Tabor Rich made his varsity debut on the mound earning the save striking out two and being the pitcher of record for all three outs in the seventh.
Sargent also highlighted MVU catcher Gavin Nichols.
"Gavin had a good day at the plate going 2 for 4 with three RBI," said Sargent, "and he also threw a runner out attempting to steal second base."
The Thunderbirds are on the road at North Country this Tuesday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m.
T-bird highlights: Gavin Nichols led MVU with two hits; Parker Hakey, AJ. Dennett, Reed Myers, Tabor Rich, and Garrett Fregeau each had one hit.
Thank you, Todd Beauregard, for the photos from the road!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.