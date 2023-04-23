On Saturday, April 22, the MVU Thunderbirds softball team earned a 16-9 win over the Mount Abraham Eagles. MVU got off to a great start, quickly going up 3-0 in the top of the first inning, with Molly Gagne hitting the first of her two home runs. Both Lillianna Fournier and Lizi Bourdeau had safely reached prior to Gagne’s blast to left center.
The Eagles took the lead after the bottom of the first, 4-3 and jumped ahead 6-3 after three, in the back-and-forth offensive game.
While MVU pitching struggled early, forcing a pitching change, we were able to settle down with Molly Medor in the circle. Medor struck out 13 batters in relief, allowing three hits.
What stood out during this game was the resiliency of the Lady Thunderbirds. They were down twice against a Division II perennial powerhouse, who on any given day would do well playing a full D1 schedule.
MVU batting leaders: Molly Gagne went 2 for 4 with two home runs and five RBI’s. Lillianna Fournier was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI’s and scored four runs. Lizi Bourdeau went 2 for 2, delivering a clutch bases loaded line drive, plating three RBIs in the sixth inning. Madison Guyette was 2 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Mt. Abraham played a solid game defensively early and had timely hits in the first few innings to keep things close until the sixth.
MVU next hosts the Colchester Lakers on Tuesday, April 25 at 4:30 p.m.
