The MVU Thunderbirds earned a 42-34 win over the Vergennes Commodores on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The teams left for the half with the T-birds up 29-19, in large part to a 10-point first quarter by McKenzie Vincent.
MVU coach Tim Luneau spoke of the team's focus early in the game.
"We worked on how to play with a lead, not forcing early shots, and making the defense work, which led to Vergennes committing more fouls," said Luneau.
"Mac dominated the first quarter, played great defense, and got many rebounds. It was easily her best all-around game, and she's also provided great leadership all year."
The Thunderbirds' scoring dropped slightly in the second half, but they kept the Commodores in the rearview and closed the game with a win at the final buzzer.
Luneau complimented the team's freshmen and sophomores for their in-game performance.
"Our younger players are gaining confidence," said Luneau. "Aleigha Wilson, Kelsey Paradee, Avery Guyette, and Jaylynn Langlois all made contributions, which is great."
Luneau was pleased with several aspects of game day that didn't take place on the court.
"We started the day with a team breakfast, which was a nice way for the girls to start the weekend. Our fans deserve mention; they're always respectful towards the referees, even when calls don't go our way," said Luneau.
"During the anthem, the music cut out, and without missing a beat, the crowd, players, and coaches picked up where the music left off and finished up the anthem. It was a really beautiful way to start the game."
