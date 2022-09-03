SWANTON - Missisquoi Valley Union senior Ava Hubbard's penalty kick secured the 1-0 overtime win for the Thunderbirds on Saturday, September 3. It was the first time Hubbard and the MVU varsity girls' soccer team earned a victory over the BFA-St. Albans Comets in her high school career.
Hubbard reacted to the win: "It feels so great to get the win; I was so nervous before the kick."
The teams battled through the first half, the Comets carrying most of the play. Late in the first half, Isabella Montagne had a good opportunity on a cross, but MVU goalie Shanneal Unwin and the T-birds' defense held strong. The teams left the first half scoreless.
BFA continued to carry the play at the beginning of the second half; Molly Smith and Cadence Ovitt of BFA-St. Albans worked on scoring the game's first goal as the second half waned but were repeatedly rebuffed by the Thunderbirds' defense.
With two minutes in the second half, Ovitt sent a shot sailing just outside the far post for one of the Comets' better chances. The teams closed regulation tied at zero.
Unwin made a leaping save on a kick, and Ella Maguire held off a determined Smith to keep the game tied in the first minutes of overtime. With 7:29 remaining, the Thunderbirds were awarded a penalty kick, and Hubbard found the back of the twine to secure the victory.
The win was the first against BFA-St. Albans for MVU coach Roy Adams.
"I knew we could play with them, and we got the lucky break at the end. I thought it was a well-played game on both sides."
Adams was pleased with his athletes' composure on the field.
"We had one of our best scorers on the line to hit that shot, and our defense was super. Madison Guyette was phenomenal back there, and we have some new players who've plugged into our starting lineup," said Adams.
"I've been fortunate that I keep getting good keepers. Shanneal did a great job in goal. She knew when to come out and get the ball and when not to, and she knew she had a strong defense in front of her. I'm very proud of them; they did a great job."
