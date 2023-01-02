HIGHGATE - The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds boys' hockey team opened the New Year with a 1-1 tie with the Brattleboro Colonials on Monday, Jan. 2.
MVU coach Adam Fortin was pleased with the team's effort to battle back from a two-goal deficit.
"I hate tying, but I like tying when you force it. We were able to stop the bleeding and come back, which is something we haven't been able to do. Garrett Fregeau had a hell of a game, and Logan Fournier also helped in the limited time he was there," said Fortin.
"We got the momentum back, and we were able to claw our way back in with some sustained pressure."
The teams battled in the first, both taking early penalties. After MVU regained full strength, Owen Kane put the T-birds on the board, scoring on a wrist shot after beating Colonial goalie Darek Harvey on the glove side at 8:59 in the first period. Dalton LaPlant and Garrett Fregeau each assisted. Ethan Stefaniak made a stellar save in goal with a minute and a half remaining in the first to maintain the T-birds' 1-0 lead.
The Thunderbirds went on the power play five minutes into the second period, but the Colonials' Evan Wright (assisted by Dylan Sparks) scored on a short-handed breakaway after catching MVU defenders on their heels.
The Colonials jumped to a 2-1 lead with three minutes left in the second period thanks to Rowan Lonergan's power-play goal (assisted by Alex Dick and Carter Mialkowski).
Dick (assisted by Wright) tacked on a third goal early in the third period for Brattleboro, but the Thunderbirds weren't going down easy and fought back with a goal from Camden Bertrand at 8:20 in the third, assisted by Nick Bessette and Garrett Fregeau.
Brattleboro picked up a penalty at 10:26, and MVU made the most of the opportunity as Bessette slipped the tying goal past Harvey 11 minutes into the third period, assisted by Bertrand and Dalton LaPlant.
Fortin spoke of Bessette's first varsity goal: "Nick got hurt last year, and you could tell he was a little timid, even this summer. He's a totally different player now. He's starting to get more confident, and he was a part of how we were able to come back on both ends of the ice."
The Thunderbirds carried the play in the final minutes of the third; neither team broke the stalemate, and the game went into overtime. The Thunderbirds took a penalty 42 seconds into the extra frame but managed to kill it successfully.
MVU senior Garrett Fregeau spoke of the team's resilience: "After Brattleboro scored in the first minute of the third to go up by two, we knew we needed to work even harder to get back in the game. I want to shout out to everybody for staying positive. A couple of strong penalty kills and scrambles gave us the perfect opportunities to tie the game up, and that's exactly what we did."
Fregeau congratulated teammate Nick Bessette: "Shout out to Nick; he had a hell of a game, put away his first varsity goal, and got an assist. It was a special moment on the bench when he scored his first; it was the loudest we've been all year. He deserved it more than anyone."
Coach Fortin spoke of Stefaniak's performance in net as a crucial part of the T-birds' success.
"Sometimes your best penalty killer has to be your goalie, too," said Fortin, "and you've got to love that."
When asked what he'd like to see in the upcoming games, Fortin spoke of the little things that can have a big impact.
"That little hesitation--having that stick at your waist when there's a puck in front of you. That split second it takes to put your stick on the ice and play it--the other team's already made the play. I'd like to see us be a little quicker mentally and physically to put ourselves in position to win those 50/50 pucks."
MVU's Ethan Stefaniak had 30 saves, and Darek Harvey had 34 for Brattleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.