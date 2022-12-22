The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls' varsity hockey team added another "W" to the win column on Tuesday, Dec. 21, as they topped the Stowe Raiders 5-1 on the road.
Brooke Rainville tallied the T-birds' first goal in the first period. In the second period, Addyson Longway added another goal off an assist by Lillianna Fournier.
Addyson Longway notched her second goal of the game in the third, followed by Abby Wilcox and Rory Schreindorfer.
Goalie saves: Jadyn Lapan of MVU and Iris Coutier of Stowe each had 19 saves.
Team records: MVU is now 2-1 and Stowe is 0-5
