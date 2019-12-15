WINOOSKI — The Thunderbird varsity boys’ basketball team picked up a season opening win at Winooski on Saturday, edging the Spartans 60-54.
MVU finished the game on a 12-0 run to seal the victory, launched by junior, Patrick Walker.
“They started to pull away in the beginning of the game. We needed some big shots, and I figured I’d take a few,” said Patrick Walker. I was feeling it.”
The Thunderbirds, headed by a new head coach, Matthew Walker, traveled to Winooski for a game in a gym notorious for its loud and supportive fans.
“We didn’t have any scrimmages, and this was our first game under a new coach,” said Patrick Walker. “We’re learning a new system and a bunch of new things--it’s good and we’re really coming together as a team.”
“This was a big win in a rowdy crowd,” said Patrick Walker, “but we played good, solid D and we locked them down.”
Matthew Curtis had 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Ethan Creller had 18 points with 4 3’s, and Gabe Unwin had 6 points and 16 rebounds. Patrick Walker had two key three-point shots, and Sean Power added 5 points.
“The guys were very happy with the win,” said Patrick Walker. “We were down by 10 points in the fourth quarter with three or four minutes left, and we came together as a team--worked and played like we were supposed to and got the win.”
Coach Matt Walker also weighed in.
“This was a great team effort to rally together and win after coming out slow and sloppy,” said Coach Walker. “The team played great, shared the ball and made plays as a team, and at the end of the game when we needed to make plays we all contributed and were united when it mattered.
“We’re looking to bring the same energy to our next game Tuesday vs People’s Academy.”