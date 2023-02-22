The MVU Thunderbirds earned a 5-0 shutout of Harwood Union on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Addyson Longway led the T-birds with two goals. Madison Chevalier, Madison Rainville, and Brooke Rainville each had one. Emily Airoldi, Abigail Wilcox, Madison Guyette, Grace Cadieux, and Lilliana Fournier each had assists. Jadyn Lapan had seven saves in net for MVU.
Congratulations to Madison Rainville on her first varsity goal!
