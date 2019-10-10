SWANTON — Danielle Cummings and Makayla Ashline, seniors at MVU, took the field for the last time in the regular season on Thursday afternoon.
The senior game pitted MVU (7-2-3) against Lyndon Institute (7-3-1). MVU was first to score as Naomi Edele put the ball in the net and Anna Comiskey earned the assist. That slender lead held into the second half of the game until LI added a goal of their own, followed by another before the final buzzer sounded, ending the game with a 2-1 LI victory.
MVU had good scoring chances, but the LI defenders put their best foot (and sticks) forward to earn the win.
"it was a tough game," said MVU head coach Jeanne Rainville. "We had ample opportunities, but the ball just wasn't going in our favor today. We had some really nice passing, some really good drives, and the kids were moving the ball well."
After game particulars were discussed, Rainville spoke about the two girls who will graduate from the program at the end of the playoff season.
"These girls will be greatly missed," said Rainville. "Over four years you really get to know them as people and it's really fun as a coach to see where they start from and where they end when they leave. For me, that's one of the joys of coaching--to see how far they progress, not just as players but as people."
When asked how she'd describe each of the graduating players, Rainville spoke with wisdom and affection.
"Danielle is driven. She has an amazing drive to succeed, and Makayla has struggled with injuries this fall and she's persevered through it That says a lot about her as a person," said Rainville. "They are both very special."
Danielle and Makayla had a lot to share about their time with the MVU field hockey program.
"I grew up with these girls on this field," said Cummings, pointing to her teammates behind her. "I've been doing this since the sixth grade. I found my people here and the person I want to be here, and only half of the stuff I've learned has been learned on the field. I've learned about who I wanted to be."
"I have enjoyed watching players develop from the beginning of the season until the end of the season," said Ashton. "It's crazy to see all the changes that one person has made to improve their stick skills in a season."
Cummings reflected on the years she's spent on the field hockey field, going from a young bystander to an aspiring college athlete.
"We were young when we started here, and we had older girls who were teaching us. We learned from them and admired them! Now we are the ones that have to teach," said Cummings. "You don't realize how important that is until you are here."
Both girls shared their respect and admiration for Coach Rainville.
"I remember watching these games before we were on the team and seeing how she coached the team. You look up to her because she's done this before, she's played the game and she's amazing at it," said Cummings. "You see how she's here for the players as girls who are turning into young women."
"Coach Rainville has been my mother-like figure on the field," said Ashton. "When I've gone through tough times I've been able to talk with her and she would understand."
Ashton, who spent time on JV playing for Jeanne Rainville's husband Ed, commented on the fluidity the husband and wife coaching staff brings to the program.
"It's nice that they coach together so that when you advance to the varsity level, you don't have to meet an entirely new team and learn a new style of play."
MVU (7-3-3) will travel to North Country on October 16th and then to St. Johnsbury on October 18th to finish out the regular season.