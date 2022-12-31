The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds earned a 64-30 win over the Milton Yellow Jackets on Friday, Dec. 30.
The Thunderbirds had a monster first quarter, tallying 25 points. McKenzie Vincent led the scoring effort in the first with eight points, and MVU defenders held Milton to four points in the quarter.
Six Thunderbirds scored in the second quarter, with Alexandra Bourdeau leading the scoring effort with five points. The teams left for the halftime break with MVU holding a 42-12 advantage.
MVU held Milton to a single point in the third quarter, but the Yellow Jackets scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, with eight coming from Marlie Bushey.
MVU coach Tim Luneau spoke of the progress he's seeing with his T-birds.
"This was easily Sierra Reynolds and Ashlyn Duprey's best games of the season. Ashley had nine points and Sierra had 11, including multiple And-1s. Mckenzie had 12 points," said Luneau.
"The kids are getting better at pressing; Destinee (Pigeon) had multiple steals, and Avery Guyette had some nice tip rebound assists and drew a charge."
McKenzie Vincent led MVU with 12 points, Sierra Reynolds had 11, and Alexandra Bourdeau and Ashley Duprey each had nine. Marlie Bushey led the Yellow Jackets with 13.
