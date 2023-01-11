The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds traveled to Vergennes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, earning a 34-32 win in a game that came down to the final buzzer.
MVU coach Tim Luneau spoke of the contest: “This was an exciting game; we didn’t play our best game, but as I've told them, it's not how we start, it's how we finish.”
After being outscored 15-7 in the third, Alex Bourdeau kept MVU in the game hitting a three to make it a two point game. Later in the quarter, Bourdeau converted an And-1 to tie the score. Destinee Pigeon made some crucial defensive steals and had a key block on Vergennes’ last shot attempt.
With seconds on the clock, Luneau called timeout to strategize.
“I told them we were taking the last shot with no more than about five seconds, so we might have an offensive putback opportunity, but we didn’t want to give them an opportunity to score,” said Luneau.
“The girls did a great job working the ball on the perimeter and the last pass went into Mckenzie (Vincent) who put it in to put us up by two.”
Vergennes was unable to get a shot off in the 1.4 seconds left after the final inbound; the buzzer sounded and MVU earned the win.
Luneau complimented his MVU players: “I was really proud of how they continued to work hard despite Vergennes seemingly not being able to miss in the second half.”
MVU scoring leaders: Alex Bourdeau had 11 points for MVU, and Destinee Pigeon had eight.
Vergennes scoring leader: Ashtin Stears had 18 points.
