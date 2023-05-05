On Friday, May 5, the MVU Lady Thunderbirds traveled to South Burlington, earning a 7-2 win in a game that had been originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, but had been postponed due to weather.
The MVU bats are beginning to show steady improvement as the season continues. The Thunderbirds had eight hits, walked three times and were excellent on the bases, scoring seven runs.
Emily Borrazzo took the loss for South Burlington, pitching a complete game, striking out 10, while allowing eight hits and three walks. Offensively, Borrazzo went 3-4, with a single, double and two run homerun. South Burlington had three other total hits on the day.
Molly Medor continued to shine in the circle, pitching a complete game, striking out 13, while allowing six total hits, and walking four.
Offensively, Medor went 2 for 3, Madison Guyette went 1 for 3 with a walk, scoring two runs. Lillianna Fournier had a two RBI single and scored a run, and Molly Gagne had a double and scored a run. Lizi Bourdeau continued to hit the ball well, going 2 for 4 and scoring a run, while Abigail Raleigh had a key RBI single. Ella Maguire had two walks and scored two runs.
This was the most complete “team game” played by the Lady Thunderbirds up to this point in the season, with pitching, timely hitting, aggressive base running, and great defense.
This season continues to be a season where we want to grow and learn our collective capabilities and games like this allow us to learn a lot about areas where we need to continue to improve.
The Lady Thunderbirds will play their third game in three days when they host Essex on Saturday, May 6 at 3 p.m.
