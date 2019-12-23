SWANTON — The MVU girls’ hockey team hosted Bur & Burton on Saturday, earning a 3-2 win and bringing their record to 2-1 on the season.
MVU goals were scored at 4:56 in the first by Abby Bessette with an assist by Breezy Parent. Two goals were scored in the second at 13:28 by Brianna Jarvis, assisted by Haley Stefaniak, and Breezy Parent with an assist by Abby Bessette.
Burr&Burton scored both of their goals in the second period.
MVU’s Lily Berard had her first varsity game in goal, making 17 saves. Bur & Burton’s goalie Lola Herzog had 32 saves.
MVU head coach Brian Fortin provided details on key plays in the match-up.
“At 4:56 of the first Breezy won an offensive zone face off straight back to Abby Bessette who let a perfect wrist shot go from the point to beat goalie Lola Herzog on her blocker side for her first varsity goal,” said Fortin.
“In the second period Brianna Jarvis received a lead pass from defenseman Haley Stefaniak and beat the B&B goalie with a backhand in close.”
“With three minutes to go in the sescond, Breezy scored on a breakaway on a pass from Abby Bessette to put the T-Birds up 3-0.”
Fortin also noted the momentum Burr & Burton found in the second.
‘One minute after the goal from Parent and after B&B called a timeout, B&B scored twice, 36 seconds apart, with goals from Francomb and Turner to close the gap to one goal,” explained Fortin.
According to Fortin, the third period tested both teams’ goalies.
“The third period was a goaltending battle with both goalies coming up with big saves,” said Fortin, “but Berard an 8th grader, came out victorious keeping the score to 3-2 and earning her first varsity win.”
Fortin was pleased to see varsity firsts for two of his T-birds.
“To see Abby Bessette score her first goal was one of the happiest moments I’ve had coaching this team the last couple seasons,” said Fortin. “She works so hard day in and day out she deserves it. She has had a lot of close calls in past games but never had any puck luck.
“She has been the backbone defensively, and players like that never get the recognition. She’s a junior now, and I’ve seen a confidence in her this year that I haven’t seen before and it is paying off.
“She’s taken her game to another level, and I am excited to see what she can do now that the monkey is off her back and she got her first one!”
“I was very impressed with how Lily Berard carried herself in the goal tonight as an 8th grader,” said Fortin. “I could tell she was nervous, but she handled the pressure like a veteran.
“She came up with big and timely saves that kept us ahead the entire game. She earned that win and being a goalie myself,” said Fortin, “I know that getting that first win is a huge confidence boost!”