SWANTON - The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls' basketball teamhosted the BFA-Fairfax Bullets on Monday, Jan. 16, and while the game got off to a slow start, the T-birds rolled to a 72-20 point victory.
Both teams were on the hunt for the game's first basket, and it was BFA- Fairfax senior Faith Benjamin who broke through two minutes into the first quarter with a jump shot to put the first points on the board.
Kelsey Paradee's three gave MVU a four-point lead, and while Anna Villeneuve answered with a three for the Bullets, MVU took a 12-7 lead at the end of the first.
Alex Bourdeau kicked off the second with an And-1 for the T-birds, and went on to hit two unanswered baskets on turnovers to give MVU a 10-point lead early; in total, she tallied 13 points in the quarter. Lizi Bourdeau, in her first varsity game, added six points for the T-birds, who took a 35-9 advantage into the halftime break.
Five Thunderbirds combined to add 21 points to the board for MVU in the third; McKenzie Vincent and Jaylynn Langlois each added six, and Kasandra Reynolds' three put the T-birds over 50 late in the quarter. MVU closed the third with a 56-18 lead.
MVU carried the play in the fourth, with Langlois adding ten points in her biggest quarter of the evening. Forest Skillman put the Bullets at 20 on a beautiful breakaway basket midway through the quarter, and while BFA-Fairfax fell by a large margin, they battled to the buzzer.
BFA-Fairfax coach Lee Tourville complimented Skillman on her effort in the contest.
"Forest is one of the best defenders I've ever had; she keeps everyone in front of her, and she takes care of business," said Tourville. "She's so tough, and she's instilling that toughness in the team. I love her motor. She never quits."
MVU coach Tim Luneau was pleased with his T-birds efforts.
"Alex (Bourdeau) and Kasandra (Reynolds) were all over the place. We were specifically trying to get the pick and roll going, which we did, and both McKenzie (Vincent) and Jaylynn (Langlois) ran it flawlessly a couple of times," said Luneau. "Multiple guards got in on it and made the nice pass or drive, and we took care of the ball well. I'm very happy with the game."
Alex Bourdeau, who led all scorers, spoke of the MVU's chemistry: "We've been working well together the last few weeks. It's always with the assist, the pass out--everyone is cheering each other on. It's been the consistent theme throughout the year."
Leading scorers: Alex Bourdeau led MVU with 19, Jaylynn Langlois had 16, and McKenzie Vincent and Kasandra Reynolds each had 10. Forest Skillman led BFA-Fairfax with eight.
