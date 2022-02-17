MVU Girls Hockey vs Woodstock 2022-21.jpg

Brooke Rainville and Karissa LaClair on the ice for the Thunderbirds earlier in the season. 

 Ruthie Laroche
The MVU Thunderbirds girls hockey team topped the Stowe Raiders 5-2 on Wednesday, Feb. 16, with a four-goal offensive explosion in the second period. Holley MacLellan kicked things off with an unassisted goal in the first 30 seconds of the second period. Haley Stefaniak scored at 5:07, unassisted. Lindsey Gagne scored the third goal, assisted by Abby Wilcox; Rory Schreindorfer notched the fourth assisted by MacLellan. MacLellan scored the final T-bird goal, assisted by Schreindorfer, at 1:51 in the third. Stowe scored one goal in the second and third periods.
MVU goalie Karissa LeClair had 9 saves, while Stowe had 39.
MVU coach Katie Campbell spoke of the win: "We had a great team win last night. We had some of the best offensive zone passing I've seen all season. Brooke Rainville had a great passing game from the backend and had a few scoring chances. Karissa came up with a few big saves when we needed them."
 
Campbell was pleased to see Haley Stefaniak get on the score sheet. "Haley was able to get one on the board. I've been waiting for that one to come. She works so hard every game and is the heart of this team so it was nice to see her get one. It was nice to have some scoring all around and not just from one or two players."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

