T-birds girls hockey tops Raiders with breakout second period!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Stories
-
Behind the Badge: An Amazon scam, an allegedly intoxicated woman and someone heard yelling
-
Jeep found in Lake Champlain; Vermont State Police looking for info
-
Here are recent birth announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center
-
Edward E. Corwell
-
Rep. Paul Martin resigns from statehouse; Wayne Laroche appointed to fill seat
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt or an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 PM EST this afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The combination of snow melt and moderate to heavy rainfall will lead to sharp rises on many streams and rivers. A few river gages may reach minor flood stage by Friday. In addition, these expected rises will produce some river ice break up increasing the risk for localized ice jam flooding from tonight into Friday. Rivers we are closely monitoring include Ausable, Saranac, Salmon, Lamoille, Winooski, Mad and Otter Creek. Rainfall totals will range from about three quarters of an inch in the Connecticut River valley up to two inches in parts of Northern New York where isolated higher amounts are possible as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM Today to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain today is expected to transition to a wintry mix this evening into tonight, and then to light snow by Friday morning. The highest snow accumulations are expected along the northern Adirondacks along Route 11. The highest ice accumulations are expected over the northern Adirondacks and the Champlain Valley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&
Currently in St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.