HIGHGATE — MVU had a lackluster performance in their senior game and Stowe took advantage with a 4-2 victory over the Thunderbirds. The game wasn’t that close.
“We’ve lost our way as of late,” commented coach Brian Fortin. “The little things we were doing at the beginning of the season aren’t there now. We have to get back to basics. Also, it’s been our hardest part of the schedule with seven of the last eight being away games.”
Stowe came in playing their best hockey of the season. Their game plan was to shoot when they could as they piled up 15 shots in the first period. Missisquoi only had four, but one of those went in.
Lora Fresn and Breezy Parent were battling for the puck by the face off dot. Fresn got control and fired a low shot at net. Stowe goalie Ashley McHugh and her defenseman in front of her never moved as the puck went into the net. Missisquoi goalie Maddy Conley was busy, but she only had a couple of tough saves as most of the Raider shots were from far out.
Stowe scored early in the second on a long shot that hit Conley’s blocker and took a weird bounce down off her pad.
MVU’s only senior, Mallory Bohannon, had the best chance for Missisquoi to score when Parent’s shot off McHugh bounced to the open side and over Bohannon’s stick. Stowe held a 29 to 6 shot advantage going into the third.
“We kept trying that extra move instead of getting something at net,” said assistant coach Adam Fortin. “In a game like this we need to get shots, like Stowe was doing. If one of those go in, it’s a whole different game.”
Three minutes into the third period, Stowe took the lead for good on a play that started behind the MVU net. They took a two goal lead with four minutes left and looked to be ready to mail it in. Not so fast.
Fortin called a time out and put his gunners out as a unit. It paid off with 3 minutes remaining. In a replay of their first goal, Fresn shot through a screen from the boards and now it was 3-2. Parent assisted.
The T-Birds pulled the goalie with a minute left and Stowe scored an empty netter for the 4-2 final. Conley piled up 32 saves while McHugh has 6 stops.
“We have some things to clean up before the playoffs, that’s for sure,” admitted Fortin. “Losing Brooke Rainville hurt us as now we play three defensemen. Our confidence level is down, and we really need a good showing in our last game to get us headed in the right direction.”
Bohannon took up the game last year as a junior and shared her thoughts on being on a hockey team.
“It was challenging just learning to skate last year,” said the senior. “I tried not to be too hard on myself after all the times I fell. It’s been a lot of fun being on a team. I would have been so excited if I would have scored, but I appreciated the chance to play.”
The 9-9-1 Thunderbirds play undefeated Spaulding Wednesday to complete the regular season.