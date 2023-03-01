On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the No. 15 Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds battled the No. 2 and undefeated Fair Haven Slaters before falling 65-41 in the first round of the D2 boys' basketball playoffs.
The number T-birds finish 4-16 on the year and say goodbye to four seniors Ray Fournier, Caleb Surprise, Brady Creller and Connor Nielsen.
MVU head coach Matt Walker spoke of the T-birds' determination: "We've struggled to score the ball most of the season, but their attitude and effort kept them in almost every game. Loses by just 3,3,4,5,5,7,and 7 showed how hard they worked and how just a few possessions a game make such a difference. "
MVU soring leaders: seniors Caleb Surprise and Ray Fournier led the Thunderbirds with 13 points each. Senior Connor Nielsen added two three pointers and sophomore Reid Myers contributed six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.