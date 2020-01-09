BRISTOL — The Thunderbirds boys’ basketball team fell to Mount Abraham Union High School, 70-63, on Wednesday evening in Bristol.
The teams were tied at 19 at the end of the first quarter, and by the end of the second, Mount Abe led by a slender 37-35 point margin.
Mount Abe pulled away 52-45 by the end of the third, and was able to hold onto the lead until the final buzzer.
Patrick Walker scored 18 for the Thunderbirds, tallying 16 in the first half. Liam Kelliher (26 points) and Walker traded baskets back and forth in an entertaining and wide-open first half.
Walker sank the fade away baseline 15 footer at the half time buzzer to win the scoring duel 16-15, but it was the Eagles who shot 10 of 13 from the line in the 4th to seal the team victory.
Gabe Unwin had 13, Ethan Creller had 8, and Sean Power had all 6 of his points in the 4th quarter, but the T-birds fell short as Kelliher continued his aggressive offensive performance of mixing baseline drives and pull up jumpers all night.
Owen Charleston, who had 4 points and Caleb Johnston who had 3 points, gave MVU a lift in the 2nd quarter.
MVU is now 5-2 and has an early season showdown with undefeated 6-0 Milton Saturday afternoon at the Thunderdome.