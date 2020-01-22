SWANTON — MVU took on the Commodores on Wednesday evening, earning a 59-55 win in a game that was tight to the finish.
MVU started the first quarter with Patrick Walker, Ethan Creller, and Owen Charleston all draining threes.
As the first quarter buzzer sounded, MVU left the court for the break with a slim two point lead and a score of 15-13.
The teams traded the lead early in the second quarter.
With less than 15 seconds remaining in the quarter, Matthew Curtis hit a shot, giving the Thunderbirds a two point advantage.
Walker drained a buzzer beating three to extend the T-Bird lead to 29-25 before the halftime break.
The teams continued to battle in the third, Gabriel Unwin hitting the first three of the half for the T-birds.
The pesky Commodores netted one of their own shortly after, keeping the spread under five.
The three point shots kept falling as the game progressed. Caleb Johnston hit a three for MVU, and a Commodore three, moments later, cut the lead to two before Walker worked through traffic to net a basket in the paint.
With 20 seconds remaining in the third, Vergennes worked to try and tie the score, but came up empty handed.
Curtis, Unwin, and Walker continued to fuel the Thunderbird offense in the fourth quarter.
With under three minutes on the clock, Vergennes hit the tying basket.
Unwin gave the Thunderbirds the lead with a minute and a half to go, draining a deep three from the right side.
Creller hit a three of his own, and the T-birds grabbed a 57-53 lead with 57 seconds on the clock.
An MVU foul sent the Commodores to the line, where they added two to their tally.
Creller was fouled, a time out was called, and the student section was on their feet.
Unwin’s defensive rebound with under ten seconds remaining and a free throw by Walker put the Thunderbirds ahead 58-55.
Colbey Theberge drained a three as the buzzer sounded, securing the 59-55 win for the Thunderbirds.
Patrick Walker, who netted 16 points for the Thunderbirds, is ready for some games with larger margins of victory.
“We don’t want these close games. We’re working on getting a flow with the team and building trust with one another when it comes to scoring,” said Patrick Walker. “We’re looking to get this team to where we want it to be in February.”
“It shouldn’t have been that close, but we won in the end and that’s what matters,” said Curtis. “We’re starting to work together well and things are coming together.
“We’re sacrificing personal stats for the game at this point, and we’re winning.”
MVU coach Matt Walker was relieved to get the win in a situation that could have turned on the T-Birds.
“Vergennes has been in a lot of close games, and they’ve got a handful of seniors. They expected a better season,” said Walker.
“Vergennes played hard, and they’re lucky not to get caught in that trap game looking forward to a big rivalry game with BFA next week,” said Walker of the upcoming contest his team has on Tuesday.
Walker and Curtis led the Thunderbirds with 16 points each and Unwin had 12.