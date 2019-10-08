SWANTON — MVU hosted Montpelier on Tuesday afternoon, earning a commanding 8-0 win over the visiting team. Six Thunderbirds scored goals for the home team, spreading the offensive onslaught over a wide group of girls.
MVU’s first goal of the game was scored at 28:45 by Anna Comiskey; the assist went to Natalee Harvey; at 27:23 Natalee Harvey had a goal of her own, assisted by Rhianna Sweeney, and Bella Bigelow scored the first of her two goals at 25:14.
At 14:33 Anna Comiskey scored her second goal of the game on an assist from Keirra McFadden. Bigelow struck again with 3:48, assisted by Rhianna Sweeney.
In the second half, the Thunderbirds came out firing once again. Danielle Cummings scored with 27:25 remaining, assisted by Natalee Harvey. Whitney Farnsworth scored with 18:57 on the clock. At 10:35 — Bethie Laroche taced on the last T-Bird goal on an assist from Anna Comiskey.
MVU’s goalkeeper, Kali Favreau-Ward, had 2 saves while Montpelier’s Erin Kelley had 12.
The Thunderbirds host Lyndon on Thursday at 3:45.