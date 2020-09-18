SWANTON — This fall, the MVU Thunderbirds girls varsity soccer program will be returning 15 from last year’s successful squad.
The 2019 Thunderbirds (12th seed) enjoyed success in the playoffs last year, upsetting 4-year to Stratton Mountain (No. 5) in the first round before falling to Montpelier (No. 4) in the quarterfinals.
The big news for the T-birds was the 8-6-0 season the team was able to accomplish, and coach Roy Adams hopes to see more growth this year.
“We had a successful season last year, and we’re looking to build from it. My seniors will play a big role as some are 4-year varsity players,” said Adams.
Among the returning players are Madison Conley, MVU’s standout goalie, and Ava Hubbard, who played a vital role as an underclassman last year.
“We will have some key additions; the girls are excited about the season. Everyone on this team will play big roles in how our season turns out.”