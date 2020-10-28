WiNDSOR — The No. 4 MVU Thunderbirds varsity field hockey team's season came to an end in Windsor on Wednesday afternoon in the DIII semifinal.
No. 1 Windsor (6-0) scored three unanswered goals in the first quarter; MVU's defense limited the damage in the second and third, allowing only two goals. Windsor tacked on two more in the fourth to earn the 7-0 win and advance to the final.
MVU goalie Kali Favreau-Ward had 20 saves for the Thunderbirds.
