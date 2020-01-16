HIGHGATE — Harwood scored three goals during a 5 minute major Wednesday night and that was the difference as the Highlanders defeated the Thunderbirds, 6-3.
“We kind of beat ourselves up,” said coach MVU Chris Hatin. “On the backcheck we should strip the puck and not go for the body. Ended up being a hit to the head and the momentum went all to Harwood.”
The first period saw MVU get on the board twice, sandwiching a Highlander goal. Harwood had a two man advantage for a minute midway through the period. Hatin sent out Jackson Porter, Hunter Mason, and Kyle Gilbert who got the job done.
As the second penalty ended, Charlie Gates sent the puck behind the Harwood net. Steven King protected it and worked his way up to the hash marks where he fired a low shot that caught the far corner for the opening score.
With the score tied at one, freshman Owen Kane received a pass from Porter and went in 1-on-2. He moved to the middle and fired a shot past goalie Liam Guyette for the lead going into the locker room.
Harwood tied it up early in the second and the teams played even until the major was called at the 9 minute mark.
The Thunderbirds did connect with a short handed tally; King intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and fed Porter who caught Harwood going the wrong way. Porter picked the corner but it wasn’t enough as the Highlanders scored 4 goals in 4 minutes to take a 6-3 lead.
The third period was even as neither team scored. PJ Bouchard turned aside 34 Highlander shots and Guyette made 25 saves.
“We skated up and down the ice with them but we couldn’t connect on a lot of close in chances,” continued Hatin. “They’re 8-0 for a reason, they have some skilled players that you don’t want to be watching their sticks. We’ll bounce back; we have a road trip to Lowell, Massachusetts, this weekend to play probably the toughest team on our schedule.”