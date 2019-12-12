HIGHGATE — The MVU boys hockey team’s rally came just one goal short as they fell 4-3 to visiting Northeast Clinton in the 2019-2020 season opener.
It was all Northeast Clinton in the first two periods, but the Thunderbirds came out in the third, scoring twice in rapid succession.
Steven King put the Thunderbirds on the board 44 seconds into the third period on an assit from Hunter Mason and Jake Benjamin.
Mason waited on the shot, saw the defense commit, and passed to King who was ready and waiting.
Jackson Porter netted the second goal of the evening on an assit from Hunter Mason and Steven King at 4:34. Just twenty seconds later, senior, Kyle Gilbert tied the game on assists from Jackson Porter and Jake Benjamin.
With the game knotted at 3 apiece, the teams headed into overtime.
MVU controlled the offense for the majority of overtime play, but it was Northeast Clinton who earned the win on a goal at 4:56.
MVU goalie, PJ Bouchard had 28 saves and Northeast Clinton’s goalie Ethan Garrand had 35.
“It’s a heartbreak to not take a point from a game you battle back in,” said MVU head coach Chris Hatin.
“We were down and out between the second and the third, so we focused in on what we needed to do each shift,” said Hatin, “and that seems to really work for this team.”
“It’s a proud moment for a coach to see them put into motion what we’re saying. There’s a lot of leadership going on in that locker room, and I’m happy with what I saw,” said Hatin.
MVU fell 4-1 in a scrimmage with Northeast Clinton in the pre-season.
“Northeast Clinton is a very tough team, and we knew we’d have to battle. To see the team come back in a third is a victory in my eyes for the third period.”