HIGHGATE — It was three separate games within a game Saturday afternoon at Highgate Arena when the Burlington/Colchester Lakers faced the Lady Thunderbirds.
The Lakers scored 5 unanswered goals in the second period on their way to a 7-1 victory over MVU.
The first period was all Lakers and Thunderbird goalie Maddie Conley. Conley kicked out 13 of the 14 Laker shots to keep MVU close.
The Thunderbirds played mostly defense and only managed 3 shots in the period.
What they did do well was cover in the house, not giving BC any second opportunities by taking away their time and space.
Toward the end of the period, MVU’s 8th-grade connection struck for the equalizer.
Brooke Rainville won a battle below the goal line to the right of BC goaltender Olivia Dallamura.
Rainville passed to Emily Airoldi in the slot who dished the puck past her mark to Brianna Jarvis, finding herself alone in front.
Dallamura went left, and Jarvis went right to put the puck in the empty cage.
An early powerplay in the second gave MVU some hope, with Jarvis again getting a quality scoring chance along with a couple of dangerous tips on net.
The Lakers then righted the ship and took over the period. Goals 7 seconds apart doomed the Thunderbirds.
As for one of the differences in the periods, Coach Brian Fortin cited the long change in the second period, where the Lakers would have extended zone possession and tire his young team out.
“We were a step slower to the puck,” explained Fortin. “They were really moving the puck, and we got chasing. We put a lot more miles on our skates than they did theirs.
“Now they have those second chances that we weren’t giving up in the first period. They are bigger, stronger, and faster, and they took advantage in the second.”
The Thunderbirds played their best period in the third, giving up a shorty but otherwise playing the Lakers even.
On an early powerplay, Jarvis drilled Dallamura with a shot from the left dot and Lora Fresn pounded the rebound right back at her. Abby Bessette took a shot from the right hash marks that hit Dallamura on the shoulder and bounced over the net.
Jarvis was involved in the final two good MVU scoring chances. She went in with Airoldi on a 2-on-1, and Dallamura made the save on Airoldi’s high shot.
Jarvis then took the puck to the net off a faceoff and forced Dallamura to make a quick glove save.
Conley was solid and at times spectacular between the pipes and ended up with 42 saves. Dallamura turned aside 17 shots, 10 of them in the third period.
Overall, Fortin was happy with his team’s effort.
“They have a half dozen experienced and solid D1 players,” commented the coach. “They took over the game for them in the second. It was a good learning experience for our young team . They’re a top 3 D1 team. We play them again late in the season, and it will be interesting to see how we match up then.”
One of the big questions was answered in the game.
“We now know that Maddie is completely over her recent concussion,” said assistant coach Adam Fortin. “She looked sharp all game long and gave us a chance. Never judge her performance by the 7 goals allowed.”
BC goes to 2-0 on the season, and MVU evens its record at 1-1. The Thunderbirds play next week in the U-32 Holiday Tournament.