ST. ALBANS - The Bobwhites have now strung together two wins in a row with a 12-5 victory over the Rutland Raiders on Tuesday, May 17. The double digit output is a first for BFA this season, and after amassing 21 goals over the past two games it appears the Bobwhites are turning a corner.
“It feels really good,” said Bobwhites' senior Sylas Trask. “I feel like we’ve kind of stepped it up. At the beginning of the year we were a little rusty but now we’re linking with each other really well.”
Five unanswered goals in the second quarter gave BFA a 6-2 lead heading into the halftime break. The Raiders did respond with a pair of goals to start the third quarter, but dominance from Bobwhites took over for the rest of the game. Trask led the offense for BFA with 4 goals, including a third quarter goal that saw him take a lap around, then through, Rutland’s defensive zone before scoring.
“Honestly, it was just about having fun,” said Trask on what was working for him. “I was just having a good time, keeping my anxiety low, and hanging out. Everything just kind of came to me.”
Trask didn’t do it on his own however, as seven other members of the Bobwhites found the scoresheet, including Ethan Audy (2G, 2A), Mike Telfer (2G, 1A), Ezra Lanfear (1G, 2A), Sean Beauregard (1G, 1A), Noah Earl (1G), Cam Johnson (1G), and Tomas Zemianek (1A). Bobwhites’ coach Mark Capsey was pleased to see a complete team effort for the entirety of the game.
“We came out on fire, and we played a full game today,” said Capsey. “That was a big part of it. Sometimes we’re missing a quarter, sometimes it’s a half, but these guys played a full game. They won the ground for the most part and winning possession means everything. It was good to see them make it happen, they earned it.”
Coach Capsey also took a moment to highlight his senior attacker and goaltender for their stand out play.
“He was due,” said Capsey on Trask. “He has been that silent muscle that didn’t get a lot of attention because he wasn’t scoring goals. Today he was able to take that extra step and follow through. He hustled, I think he won just about every ground ball he went after. Someone else who had a good game for us was Ethan Konrad. He stepped up with big saves and the communication today.”
Konrad had a stellar first half, stopping seven of nine shots and played a big role in why BFA held a lead heading into halftime. Not seeing as much action in the second half, Konrad made four denials on seven shots, good for an 11 save performance against the Raiders.
The Bobwhites will look to keep the high-octane offense rolling as they host a tough opponent in the Essex Hornets on Friday, May 20.
