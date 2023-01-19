The BFA-Fairfax Bullets varsity boys' basketball team earned a 62-45 win over the Milton Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Junior forward, Sylas Meunier, led the Bullets with 20 points on the night, breaking out in the third and fourth quarters to help seal the commanding win.
The Bullets carried a 28-13 lead into the halftime break thanks to an outstanding scoring effort by Evan Fletcher. Fletcher drained a triplet of threes in the second quarter to help extend the Bullets lead. Bryce Fontaine added eight points, including a pair of threes. BFA-Fairfax defenders held Milton to three points in the first quarter and 10 in the second.
Meunier was unstoppable in the second half, scoring eight points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth. The Yellow Jackets also gained some offensive traction in the second half, scoring in double digits in both quarters, but BFA-Fairfax maintained their defensive pressure and offensive strength to earn the win.
Scoring leaders: BFA-Fairfax was led by Sylas Meunier with 20, Evan Fletcher with 15, and Bryce Fontaine with 10. Milton was led by Donovyn Dallas with 14 points and Kayden Parent with 11.
