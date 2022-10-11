ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Comets played in their second consecutive double overtime game on Monday, October 10; dropping a 2-1 decision to the visiting North Country Falcons.
Tessa Sweeney scored the Comets' lone goal of the game at 25:48 of the second half with a well-placed shot that beat both the Falcons' defensive wall and net-minder on a free-kick. The Falcons tied the game at one in the final six minutes of regulation play to send the match into extra time.
BFA withstood North Country until 4:11 of the second overtime, on play that saw goalkeeper Ayla Shea make a great first save but was unable to reposition in time to stop the rebound. The Comets will get a much-needed day of rest after playing almost 200 minutes of soccer over the past three days before traveling to St. Johnsbury Academy for a meeting with the Hilltoppers on Wednesday, October 12.
