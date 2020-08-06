SWANTON — This summer, Swanton Babe Ruth fielded two teams, filling the need for summer ball in the 13-15 year old age group. The teams faced each other on Thursday, July 30th, fans and players enjoying the warm, breezy evening at the ball field.
COVID-19 precautions caused a late start to summer baseball, but diligent coaches and players persevered to pull together a shortened season.
Messenger Sports enjoyed the opportunity to get out and take in some local baseball and extends a heartfelt congratulations to all the athletes, parents, coaches, and umpires who took the extra precautions to make the season possible.