Castleton — Noah Swainbank and his father Randy shared a field for years at Enosburg High School. Randy, now in his 27th year of coaching, would bring young Noah with him to games and practices regularly.
Team photos from years past hang in Randy’s classroom in Enosburg, and Noah, at varying ages, can be seen in the mix.
An outstanding high school soccer player, Swainbank set his sights on playing at the college level, landing at Castleton where he joined the Spartans in the fall of 2018.
During his freshman year, Swainbank started in 18 of 19 games as a center back for the Spartans.
In that position, Swainbank and the man next to him work to keep the field organized in the attack and on defense.
“I like being in a leadership role,” said Swainbank.
Twelve players from last year’s team returned this year, and twelve new guys were added to the roster.
College teams see larger turnovers than small, Vermont high schools and that means there’s plenty of work to do at the start of a season.
“It takes a few weeks to get to know each other and get comfortable,” said Swainbank. “You have to find out how the team is going to fit together to make a whole.”
“Trust is a big part of a team’s success in any sport,” said Swainbank. “You have to trust that the guy next to you is going to fight for you just like you’re going to fight for him.”
Like many college athletes, Swainbank was pleasantly surprised at the relationships he made with guys on the soccer team his freshman year.
“You spend so much time with each other lifting, studying, practicing, and watching film; you get close to your teammates quickly.”
College athletes come to another realization very immediately. The competition is stiff, and the work needed to succeed is intense.
“You have to stay at your highest level of play because there are always new guys coming,” said Swainbank. “You’re doing everything in your power to improve yourself and your team.”
Castleton University moved from the North Atlantic Conference to the Little East Conference in 2018. The change put the school in a tougher conference.
“Every game in the LEC is a battle and the teams are pretty well matched,” said Swainbank. “We have to be in every game--there’s no drop-off.”
A Spartan victory against undefeated Keene State was a stand out for Swainbank last year; so was a close game in conference playoffs.
Soccer has been part of Swainbank’s life for as long as he can remember, and his dad has been a big part of his journey.
“My dad taught me that I always have to bring my A-game and to do what I can to help the people around me,” said Swainbank. “My whole life, he’s been instilling his knowledge of the game in me.”
Swainbank believes working with different coaches is a great way to succeed in sports. In his time at Castleton under John O’Connor, he’s felt that deeply.
“Coach O’Connor has taught at some high-level schools, so I’ve learned a lot about the game from playing for him,” said Swainbank.
O’Connor spoke of Swainbank and the changes he’s observed over the last two years.
“Noah has grown as a player this season both positionally and as a leader,” said ‘Connor. “He was patient last year and earned his way into the starting line-up and has become an important piece.”
O’Connor noted that he believes Swainbank’s best soccer is still ahead of him.
“Many of our key players were three-sport athletes in high school, now that they are concentrating on soccer, you can see the progression,” said O’Connor. “As he recognizes and acknowledges the weaknesses in his game I’m confident he will work hard to make them strengths.”
Swainbank’s upbringing, according to O’Connor, has prepared him for college soccer.
“Coming from a sporting family, he has a tremendous background in games and competition. He is able at times to take the role of a coach on the field.”
With playoffs right around the corner, O’Connor is assessing the assets on his team.
“He’ll be an important piece going forward in our goal to win the Little East and qualify for the NCAA Division III Tournament.”
Swainbank met O’Connor at an ID camp hosted by Castleton University in the summer of his junior year.
In the fall, an assistant coach from Castleton came to one of Swainbank’s Enosburg games and watched him play.
Swainbank knew two other Enosburg players who had chosen to play for the Spartans--Dallas Desroches and Derrick Blouin.
“They both had great success here and enjoyed their time,” said Swainbank, “and I wanted the