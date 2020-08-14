ST. ALBANS/MILTON — I have been chronicling golf in Franklin County for 56 years, and my number one event transpired Monday at Champlain Country Club. Bob Svenson, 84, carded a two-over-par 73, to win the Super Super Senior Division.
All golfers want to shoot their age, but to do it with an 11 stroke differential is not too common. Svenson this morning said it was his largest differential in tournament play. He intimated he has had an even higher differential on occasion. The Milton resident has been a member at Champlain Country Club for many years, and started playing the game as a boy.
Now if any of the young bucks out there think I am being too generous with my praise, to you I say: If you’re lucky enough to make it to age 84, then go ahead, and try to shoot a 73!
The only other golfer to shoot a 73 Monday was Tom McDonald, who played in the age 60-69 bracket.
Top finishers in each category are listed below.
SENIORS (50-59)
Bob Berno 75
John Duffy 77
Greg Quilliam 78
SUPER SENIORS (60-69)
Tom McDonald 73
Ed Murray 77
Kent Henderson 83
SUPER SUPER SENIORS (70+)
Bob Svenson 73
Larry Chase 76
Geno Bombardier 77
Mike Janson 77