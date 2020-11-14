MONTPELIER — On Friday, November 13, Governor Phil Scott announced a suspension of all recreational sports, effective on Saturday, November 14, at 10 pm. The order includes all recreational sports programs, including organized and/or informal recreational youth and adult league sports, practices, games and tournaments.
This suspension doesn't apply to school-sponsored sports activities that are subject to applicable Agency of Education Guidance.
It is hoped that these activities will be allowed to resume in a reasonable timeframe, but the recent spike in COVID cases in Vermont has prompted a much more cautious approach to social interactions.
