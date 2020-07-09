FAIRFAX/NEW BOSTON, NH — The Superneau family of Ridgefield Ranch, was back in action over the Fourth of July weekend, racing in New Hampshire. All three ladies, Cassidy, Paige, and their mother Dawn, had banner days.
According to Paige, the day got off to a bumpy start, but good things were on the way.
“In race one, we all had some mistakes costing us some time and putting us all in the 2D for the open division and youth division for Cass and me,” said Paige.
Things turned around in a big way as the girls competed in the second race of the day.
“We all lit up the leader board and were the only ones in the 1D. Cassidy won it with a 15.188, my mom Dawn got second with a 15.607, and I came in 3rd with a time of 15.637!” said Paige.
“Cass and I were the only ones in the 1D for the youth because we rolled our times! And my mom rolled her time into the middle division, which she won. It was a pretty good day!”
Paige and her horse Rain competed on Sunday, and Cassidy raced on Famous Hank.
“Rain is running very well as of right now, and we have a few things we are going to work on this week to get ready to race next weekend!” said Paige.
Paige and Rain will be working to gain more speed early in the race.
“I’m going to work on tightening up my first barrel. The rest of the barrels are feeling great!”
In barrel racing, the horse and rider must move through three barrels in a cloverleaf pattern.
If the horse and rider ‘knock’ a barrel, a five-second penalty is often added to the overall race time.
Riders must work to get the horse as close to the barrel as possible without ‘knocking’.
Last weekend’s winning time was a personal best for Cassidy and Hank.
“I was very happy with how Hank ran, and I probably could have been even faster because I went by the first barrel a little!” said Cassidy. “It was definitely a very good day!”
The family will be back in Barre this weekend.