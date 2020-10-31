COLCHESTER — The Fairfax/LU football team may have lost the quarterfinal game of the VIFL tournament to the Colchester Lakers on Friday evening, but there's no doubt they won the respect of many DI and DII opponents this season.
The 7v7 football season pitted DIII Fairfax against stiff competition, but the team proved they were crafty and determined time and again.
On Friday, Fairfax/LU fell 21-7 to the Lakers, just days after defeating the Rice Green Knights in the playdown round.
The Lakers successfully quelled Fairfax/LU's offensive opportunities in the first half, exiting with a 14-0 lead.
A solo touchdown in the fourth quarter put Fairfax on the board.
Mlcuch got a long-range pass off to Cooper Harvey who went streaking down the sideline and into the endzone, hugging the boundary paint for most of the run.
Harvey would hang onto the ball, flinging himself into the endzone and earning a roar of approval from the Fairfax/LU sideline.
Colchester regrouped quickly, tacking on a third touchdown, the extra point, and securing the victory.
"We were a little out of sync at the start of the game, and it caught up to us," said Fairfax/LU coach Craig Sleeman.
"We finally got something going in the second half, but we were pushing behind the numbers and the clock."
The loss will sting, but the small-town team made fans from two counties proud with their adaptability and determination through the 7v7 touch football season.
"This loss hurts right now, but I'm so proud of the leadership our seniors showed this year. They did a great job with everything that was thrown at them with COVID," said Sleeman. "They had to miss a lot, but they didn't miss a beat."
