ST. ALBANS - The St. Albans Recreation Department Summer Trail Run Series kicked off at Hard'ack on Thursday, and it certainly looked like everyone was glad to be back after a season off due to Covid.
It's good to give back! Meredith Mashtare, who ran for BFA St. Albans during her high school years, has returned to run the program and give back to the local running community.
"I grew up running and always enjoyed it; running makes you feel good, and I like sharing that with other people," said Mashtare.
"No one is coming here to win; everyone is going out to feel good about themselves and support each other. The running community is very supportive, no matter your experience level."
The kids rock a 1K lap around the field: The kids got an extra kick as they reached the waving banner at the finish line.
"The kids are always fun to watch, and the energy level is unmatched!" said Mashtare.
Run for free...and for fun! This year's Summer Trail Running series is free for kids and adults, thanks to a grant from RiseVT; there's also a chance to win a gift card each week, and runners are entered into a $100 cash raffle at the end of the year.
"It's a great way to get outside, enjoy the fresh air, and enjoy Hard'ack," said St. Albans Recreation Program Coordinator Andrew Gratton.
It's good to get moving! Choice Physical Therapy in St. Albans is also sponsoring the Summer Trail Runs, providing snacks and water for post-race nourishment.
"We enjoy supporting this event. We love to see the kids coming out and taking part and encouraging adults to be moving and staying healthy," said Trevor Trombley, DPT at Choice.
"We encourage runners to come back each week, meet new people, and branch out with the running community. The course is very runner-friendly, and the focus here is to have fun."
What to know: The weekly Summer Trail Run takes place at Hard'ack on Thursday evenings from now until the end of August. Kids run at 6 pm, and adults run at 6:30. The course is well marked with numerical signs, and all fitness levels are welcome!
