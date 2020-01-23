Messenger Sports is doing a series of features highlighting the student sections at Enosburg, BFA St. Albans, MVU, BFA Fairfax, and Richford high schools.
Enosburg — Junior-Senior High School, home of the Hornets, is well known for its hearty student section.
Messenger Sports caught up with five Enosburg students on Tuesday, January 21st, as the girls played MVU.
Ethan Williams, a member of the Hornets basketball team, shared his perspective as a player.
“It really helps us get motivated and play better,” said Williams. “When we score, it’s fun to have a student section that cheers for us.”
Joey Pennell doesn’t play basketball--he’s there strictly to lift up his friends.
“We basically just want to hype up our team, especially if the visitors have a lot of people cheering,” said Pennell.
Tommy Benoit, another Enosburg basketball player, talked about away game crowds.
“Our girls’ go to a lot of away games. When they show up and start cheering, it gets the adrenaline going,” said Benoit.
When asked which student section he likes to compete in front of, other than his own, Aiden Kelly didn’t hesitate.
“It’s gotta be BFA St. Albans. They have a lot of students who show up, and they get really loud; they like to have fun with it!
“It makes you more motivated to play. You want to do well and quiet them down,” said Kelly with a smile.
Basketball player Shea Howrigan’s father, Mike Howrigan, brought a staple cheer to the school in 2017.
The ‘Prepare the Hammer’ followed the Enosburg boys’ 2017 state championship team to the Barre Auditorium.
“He’s a trend-setter,” said Shea, chuckling.
Another Enosburg cheer, the ‘Mike Lebowski,’ has become a favorite.
“Ethan started that cheer, taking it from Monsters, Inc.,” explained Howrigan.
The three-point celebration is also a winner.
“After our team makes a three, we ‘shoot’ someone with an ‘arrow’ and carry them out of the gym,” said Howrigan.
Kelly is always looking for new additions.
“We get creative with it and try to find new ones online,” said Kelly.
Benoit loves crowd surfing people over the student section. He finally got Enosburg athletic director Chris Brigham to give it a try on Tuesday night, and it was a big hit!
Pennell’s favorite was taken from the NBA.
“The Brooklyn Nets started it--it’s a little leg kicking thing, a dance; it gets everyone going.”
Theme games are another big win for student sections.
“I love the Silent Night game; there’s so much energy,” said Williams. “As soon as our team hits that tenth point, everyone goes nuts!”
The rules of Silent Night are simple; home fans remain silent until their team scores ten points. Once the goal is reached, everyone begins cheering.
“The student section gets louder on Silent Night games because everyone has been waiting to cheer for so long!” said Kelly.
A loud student section may be off-putting to some, but in the end, students are looking to boost the home team’s morale and show off their school spirit.
“We’ve got a couple of loud voices,” said Benoit. “I’d like to shout out Connor Lavallee and Wyat Boyce. They start it all, and Ethan helps out a lot.”
Kelly gave his perspective from the court.
“It’s exciting, especially in close games,” said Kelly. “When you hit a big shot, look at the student section, and see them all cheering for you, it’s great!”
The boys all agreed that taking part in the student section will be a memorable part of their high school experience.
Chris Brigham, who was probably still smiling after the festivities and crowd surfing the night before, thanked the students.
“The Enosburg coaches and I love the support the students give to each other. It makes it a really fun environment.”