ST. ALBANS — BFA St. Albans, home of the Bobwhites and Comets, is also home to one of the loudest and most popular student sections in the county.
Seniors Maya Perrault, Paige Jaycox, and Taylor Yates have been cheering on their home teams for four years.
“We are really energetic, and we have a great group of people that go to almost every game,” said Perrault.
“As athletes, we all support each other; we know what it’s like to have an awesome student section to support us when we play.”
Perrault, a two-sport athlete at BFA, knows firsthand the lift a hometown crowd can provide.
“It helps you to perform better when the crowd is there,” said Perrault with a smile. “The under the lights games are the best; everyone is there cheering you on, and it really gets you going!”
On the road, the BFA fans bring their school spirit with them.
“When I hear another school cheering, it makes me want to cheer and support my team. I know it’s getting their team going, and our team needs that same motivation!”
Jaycox, who plays softball for the Comets, has a few cheers she especially enjoys on game days.
“I like all the cheers, but when the students call out the Bobwhite and Comet cheers, I love those. I also like the ‘start your tractors’ cheer we use when we’re winning,” said Jaycox with a chuckle. “That gets our players going!”
Perrault’s cheer if choice was ‘easy’!
“We have the tradition of the ‘easy button,’ and that’s something only our school does,” said Perrault. “It’s something that we’re known for.
“When one of our players scores a goal, they skate over and hit the ‘easy’ button through the glass! I love it when a player scores their first goal and gets to hit the button for the first time!”
Yates, who’s playing his senior basketball season, has been in some intense games this year, including in-county contests against MVU and Enosburg.
“When you’re at quiet games, it’s not a good experience. When the crowd gets into it, it even picks up the pace of the game. I love to hear the roar of the crowd.”
Everyone loves their student section, but it’s always interesting to find out which section they enjoy other than their own.
“It’s a tie between Enosburg and MVU,” said Yates. “When we get a student section to go to an away game, and they go back and forth with the other section, that’s the best.”
Jaycox also enjoys the Enosburg and MVU student sections.
“They are our two biggest rivals in the county, and their student sections are amazing. We get so fired up when we chant to each other.
“Enosburg has so much spirit! They dress up and go so crazy for their games. It’s awesome to watch and to play against them.”
Perrault has stood in the student section at a Colchester football game several times.
“They are fun and so inviting, and they do a lot of cool things. During their homecoming, they threw colored powder in the air, and it covered everybody!” said Perrault. “It was like a party up there.”
BFA Athletic Director Dan Marlow and the staff at BFA encourage the students to support each other.
“Our coach always encourages us to go and support the other teams,” said Yates, noting that his practice was canceled so the boys could cheer on the hockey teams in their annual Pink Games.
“We love that everyone comes to our games, and we want to return the favor.”
All of the student-athletes agreed that participating in the student section was a part of the high school experience they would treasure.
“My brother was a senior when I was a freshman, so I got snuck down to the front. It’s been awesome,” said Jaycox.
Last spring, BFA and MVU faced off in the DI softball state championship title game. That time, Jaycox was on the field.
“Looking up at the crowd and seeing MVU versus BFA St. Albans--that will stick with me for my entire life,” said Jaycox. “I loved seeing everyone come down to Castleton!”
“One of my favorite parts of high school is coming to the games,” said Perrault. “I play soccer and lacrosse, so my winter is all about being the number one fan!”
“As an athlete, I will remember all the games we had the biggest student sections. We had big crowds for basketball my sophomore year,” said Yates. “And the state championship hockey games are always crazy at Gutterson.”
Talk of Gutterson brought a smile to Jaycox’ face.
“I rode the Zamboni at Gutterson last year, and it was awesome,” said Jaycox. “I drove by both the student sections and everyone was going crazy.”
Yates summed things up.
“As an athlete, BFA sports have been a big focus for me during my high school years. I know it’s one of my top moments when we can get a lot of people out to a game.”