FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax student section is always brimming with enthusiasm. Regardless of the year, Bullets’ teams can rest assured that they will have a vocal fanbase to cheer them through the season.
Taylor Mitchell, Chase Pigeon, James Boyd, and Owen Senesac talked about their favorite place to be on game nights.
“I think we’re the best student section because everyone gets along well together,” said Pigeon. “We’re always cheering for our team and not against the other team.”
“Cheer, not Jeer, is the slogan we have hanging up everywhere,” said Mitchell.
Coming up with original cheers is a favorite pass time for many fans in the student section.
“I like screaming O’s because it brings up the intensity and the energy level,” said Pigeon.
One of the new ones the section has employed is based on a movie and a name.
“On the boys’ varsity team we have Andy, so we all stand up and say ‘Andy’s coming!’ and then we all sit down for Toy Story,” explained Boyd.
Pigeon, a senior, explained that many of the cheers they’re employing this year have come from years past.
“We’ve brought back a lot of cheers this year that haven’t been used since I was a freshman,” said Pigeon.
In-county games generally draw a larger crowd and have the feel of a rivalry game, but not all of the Bullets’ rivals are in Franklin County.
“We get pretty jacked up for Enosburg,” said Boyd. “Peoples is another one. Milton--that’s always a very intense game! Whether it’s here or there, it’s always a good game.”
Boyd, a soccer player, recalled the support he felt in the overtime win in playoffs this fall.
“It got so loud it sent shivers down my spine!” said Boyd, smiling.
All three agreed that their time in the student section will be something they will never forget.
“Basketball games in the student section have been my favorite part of high school since my freshman year,” said Pigeon. “I always look forward to basketball. Everyone comes together, and it’s a great experience!”
“The fan section has gotten a lot bigger and more intense, and that’s encouraged me to come to more games this year,” said Mitchell. “I’ve been to almost every game this year.”
“I know I’ll remember my time in the student section,” said Boyd. “I plan to go to a small college, and I don’t know if it will be the same as it is here. Wherever I am, I will put my heart and soul into it!”
When asked which student section they loved, other than their own, Mitchell and Pigeon didn’t hesitate.
“I have a lot of friends at BFA St. Albans, and I’ve been to a lot of games there,” said Pigeon. “I can hop right into their student section, and chant with them. Their cheers are similar to ours because we’re both BFA.”
“They have the Powder Puff game, and the fans are so inviting. They have so much energy!” said Mitchell.
Boyd wasn’t budging.
“I went to some under the lights games at BFA St. Albans, but I’ve got to stay true. Fairfax or nothing!” said Boyd.
Fairfax students gladly to travel to support their teams.
“We usually end up being louder than their fan section,” said Boyd with a chuckle.
When the Bullets are at home, there’s one special fan--the Super Fan--everyone loves to see.
“You can have fun with the little kids,” said Senesac. “It’s fun to make them laugh and smile.”
Senesac is a senior, so his tenure in the suit is nearly done.
“I would love to have someone carry this on,” said Senesac. “Our student section is enthusiastic and very outspoken. It’s a good base for school spirit, and it’s great to represent your school.”