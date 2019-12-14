ENOSBURG — The Hornet boys' basketball team took on Hazen Union in a full-house, home opener on Friday evening.
A regular-season rivalry has developed between the two teams, and fans of both schools highly anticipate games between them.
Amy Lovelette, who sang the national anthem at a UVM basketball game on November 27th, and the Enosburg Color Guard opened the game for the Hornets.
Aiden Kelly put six points on the board for Enosburg in the first quarter, and Gavin Combs earned a cheer from the crowd as he blocked a Wildcat shot to keep the score knotted late in the quarter.
Nathaniel Robtoy and Combs connected before the end of the quarter to give the Hornets the lead.
The Hornets kept pace with the Wildcats leaving the first quarter with a 14-9 lead.
Early in the second, the Hornets continued to control the offense. Both teams went into bonus in the second, trading the lead back and forth, many times from the foul line.
Hazen held a slender 24-23 point lead as the halftime buzzer sounded.
"We had a few little things that affected possession in the first half-- like diving for a ball and touching the sideline--four or five possessions that could have made a big difference," said Hornet head coach Chad Lovelette.
The Hornets sunk the first shot of the third quarter, but it was the Wildcats who got the best of the half.
Hazen expanded the lead 42-31 on a variety of shots, both in the paint and past the arc.
Both teams added nine points to the score in the fourth quarter, bringing the final score to 54-40 in favor of the Wildcats.
"If we had pulled off the win, it would have been fantastic, but going into it realistically, I was looking for what kind of fight we had and what kind of effort we could get over a full game."
"I knew it was going to be an uphill battle," said Lovelette. "I was looking for effort, and I was happy with that."
Aiden Kelly led the Hornets with 14 points, while Nathaniel Robtoy and Gavin Combs each had 7.
The Hornets headed into the holiday season with contests against some of their stiffest competition.
"We start the season with games against Hazen, Lake Region, and North Country," said Lovelette, "so we're jumping right into the fire."