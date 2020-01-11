SWANTON — Milton hit the first shot in Saturday's afternoon contest, but it was the Thunderbirds who earned the commanding 67-45 win.
The Yellow Jackets, who came into Saturday's game with a 6-1 record, had only taken a loss to Middlebury. MVU, 5-2, had fallen to Division I, in-county rival, BFA St. Albans, and, on Wednesday, to Mount Abraham.
Fans of both teams filled the Thunderdome, and the atmosphere at tip-off was electric.
MVU began the first quarter with an 11-4 lead after a lock-down defense forced Milton into numerous costly turnovers.
After quickly jumping ahead, MVU allowed Milton to creep back into the game, the teams finishing the first quarter with MVU holding a slim 13-10 lead.
In the second quarter, MVU quickly tacked on four points, bringing the T-bird lead to 9 within the first three minutes of play.
The teams left for halftime, MVU holding the 30-25 lead, after playing two-quarters of basketball marked by intense defensive pressure and a consistent offensive effort.
A quick three for Milton in the first minute of the third closed the gap 30-28.
Matthew Curtis and Patrick Walker answered with back-to-back baskets giving the T-birds a four-point boost.
Gabriel Unwin's And-1 midway through the third brought the crowd to their feet.
Unwin earned another And-1 halfway through the fourth, sinking the free throw and giving MVU their 60th point.
Ethan Creller's free throws boosted MVU to a 20 point lead with three minutes remaining.
Unable to recover, the Jackets dropped their second game of the season.
"We had 15 good minutes in the first half, and we played a very good second half," said MVU coach Matt Walker.
"Milton always plays hard; they are an aggressive and attacking team," said Walker.
"We moved the ball very well in the second half, and we handled the press--we've been pressed a lot, so we're getting better at it."
Colbey Theberge's selfless play helped open up many opportunities for the Thunderbirds throughout the game.
"We always put Colbey on the hardest guy," said Walker. "It was his goal to keep Kyle Brown from going off--that kid can really light it up when he gets going. Defending Brown was Colbey's contribution to the game today."
"Kyle Brown likes to hit threes from deep, and our main goal was to stop him from scoring all the points, which we did," said Theberge. "We have an offense where we should know where everyone is. Instead of shooting a somewhat contested shot, we swing it one more time to find that wide open three from Ethan who doesn't miss a lot of wide open threes."
Offensively, MVU's trio of Unwin, Walker, and, Creller proved to be too tough for Milton.
"Gabe had his best offensive game of the year today," said Walker. "He's hard to stop. He's got inside, outside, and he showed a couple of nice fadeaways and a couple of nice drives to the hoop. It was fun to watch."
After the loss to Mount Abe, the Thunderbirds were determined to earn the win on Saturday.
"We came in hungry today," said Unwin," and defensively, we took care of them. We brought them to the center of the paint, and me and Matt (Curtis) cleared them out with blocks. I'm very proud of as a team."
Patrick Walker, who co-led the team with Unwin on the offensive effort, was pleased with the win.
"This shows that we're here to compete and to play and that we can play with the teams on our schedule," said Patrick.
"There are four or five of us who can go out and have a night offensively. We're deep, and it's hard to guard all of us."
Unwin summed up the feelings of his teammates as MVU fans celebrated behind him.
"We are concentrating on us, on the team," said Unwin. "We knew that we had to bring it together. This was our year--we knew we had to take care of it."
Gabriel Unwin and Patrick Walker led the Thunderbirds with 22 points each, and Ethan Creller had 11.
Kyle Brown led the Yellow Jackets with 11 points.