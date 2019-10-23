FAIRFAX — The Fairfax girls varsity soccer team hosted White River Valley on Wednesday in the first round of playoffs, earning a 4-1 win in regulation.
For the athletes on the Bullets’ team who played in the softball state championship in June, it was a bit of redemption.
“We were nervous today because most of us didn’t know what we’d be facing, and the softball players were nervous about the loss we took to White River in the state championship game,” explained Fairfax back, Jaycee Douglas.
Both teams battled in the first half, neither able to get a goal through the other’s defense.
Claire Bushey put the Bullets on the board with 35 minutes on the clock in the second half on a breakaway goal.
Before the celebration in the stands was over, the Wildcats answered with their solo goal of the game at 34:45.
The Bullets maintained their momentum, keeping pressure on White River. A second goal was scored on White River’s net, and then a third, as Claire Bushey scored her second goal of the game at 23:50. Baylee LaForce had the assist.
“After they scored on us we really got it together,” said Fairfax head coach Jojo Lynch. “We started to play to feet, playing wide, and finishing.”
Abby Sweet scored the last goal for the Bullets at 11:39, assisted by Nikki Cholewa.
Lynch was pleased to see her team carry the late-first half momentum into the second half.
“Both teams picked it up halfway through the first half, and I was impressed with how we stepped it up and kept putting them away.”
For Douglas and Claire Bushey, the win meant the Bullets’ season extends one more game.
“We didn’t want yesterday to be our last practice and this game to be our last game,” said Douglas. “We picked it up and worked hard for the win today.”
Bushey, a senior, smiled as she thought about the quarterfinal win the Bullets had just earned.
“We needed to win this game; I wasn’t ready for the season to be over and my team isn’t ready for the season to be over,” said Bushey. “We all knew we had to come out strong.”
As the girls gathered their things and Lynch prepared to leave the field, she looked toward the crowd of Fairfax fans making their way to the parking lots.
“I had the girls take a mental picture of the support that we had at the game today,” said Lynch. “We aren’t going to have that same crowd in Thetford. We have a challenge facing us Friday, and I’m looking forward to it.”