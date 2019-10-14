FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax boys' varsity soccer team hosted Richford Monday afternoon, earning a 3-1 victory over the Falcons.
Isaac Decker put the Bullets on the board in the first half, and Richford's goal tied the game toward the end of the first, the two teams leaving for halftime knotted at one apiece.
Kolton Gillian netted the go-ahead goal for BFA in the second, and Isaac Decker tacked on the final goal.
"We came out stronger in the second half and got the win, and that's what we're looking to do," said Decker. "Our middle, Matthew Spiller, really helped us out. He helped me get up the field to get those goals in."
Owen Demar, Reece Decker, and Carl Bruso each had assists for the Bullets.
Bullets' head coach, Jake Hubbard, noted that the team has been working to get things going in the last three games.
"We've tried to take the positives out of these last three games. It's been hard for us to build the attack and our whole finish side of things has been tough for us," said Hubbard. "Defensively we've been okay. We were able to get ahead today, but we didn't get the competitive edge we needed."
Tied at the half, Hubbard let the team sort things out before saying too much.
"I gave them a few minutes at halftime to figure it out themselves," said Hubbard. "They knew something needed to change. We got some better opportunities and the attacks were built. We did miss some opportunities we could have capitalized on."
Hubbard gave credit to Richford for the effort they gave that kept them in the game.
"Richford played really well defensively. I'm pretty sure they had seven guys playing back every second of the game, so they wanted to counter attack and playing defense was their strategy," said Hubbard. "They did really well at that today."
Isaac Decker, the athlete who's been spearing heading the Bullets' offense, draws the brunt of the defense's efforts.
"Isaac is a player that draws attention and people are figuring that out. That's been part of our struggle," said Hubbard. "We need other people to step up and assume that role while he's drawing that attention so he can get the ball a little more and take some of the attention."
Robbie Dearborn, the Bullets' keeper had three saves on the afternoon. One of those saves, a point blank shot with less than ten minutes in the second, kept the game at 3-1.
"Robbie had a great one-handed save. I looked over at my assistant Curtis and told him that was one heck of a shot and even a better save."
Dearborn, noting the cold, damp temperatures, commented on the need to stay focused in adverse circumstances.
"The biggest thing when you're in a game like this is that you need to move fast," said Dearborn. "You see them coming down the field and you have to get ready for it."
In a 3-1 game, the momentum can swing quickly, and Dearborn recognized that.
"It's not over until it's over," said Dearborn.
Eric Bruch, head coach of the Falcons, was pleased with his team's effort.
"I thought we played really well. We had a couple shots on goal and a corner kick, and unfortunately we got countered on and we gave up a goal," said Bruch, "but we didn't lose our heads; we kept playing."
Bruch was also glad to see his team stay focused after Decker's first goal.
"They hustled the entire time, we scored a goal, and it was super exciting to go into half time tied up," said Bruch.
Late in the second, Richford applied pressure on Fairfax, keeping possession of the ball in the Bullets' half.
"A two goal lead is the most dangerous lead in soccer and hockey. if you can get a team reeling and you can start putting shots on them that's good," said Bruch. "Their keeper made a great save on Simon Pike, and that was a change in the game."
Richford's keeper, Xavier Wood, stopped 16 shots in the game.
"Xavier made some phenomenal saves for us today," said Bruch.
Phurich Pongteerapol, an exchange student at Richford High School, was credited with the Falcon's goal.
"That was his first goal, so he was super excited," said Bruch. "He usually plays defense, but I had him play midfield today."
Bruch noted that he appreciated the sequence that scored Richford's solo goal.
"I like the dirty, gritty goals. It means we're hustling. We're getting up in there," said Bruch. "There were five of my guys in that scrum up there for the goal."
Hubbard and Bruch will both be preparing their teams for the playoffs as the regular season comes to a close at the end of this week.
"Right now it's that time of year where you have to figure things out and nothing comes easily," said Hubbard.
Fairfax moves to 6-7 on the season and will finish the season under the lights at home on Friday night Vs Oxbow. Richford will face Danville on Wednesday and Enosburg on Saturday.