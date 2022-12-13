The Lamoille Valley Union Lancers girls' basketball team pulled ahead of the Enosburg Hornets in the second half of the Tuesday, Dec. 13, contest in Enosburg, earning the 59-43 win.
Enosburg held a slender 26-25 lead at the half, but Lamoille used a 21-8 third-quarter run to pull away. Lamoille forced 32 turnovers which led to many easy baskets.
Lamoille was led by Evie Pirie with 24, followed by Marielle Benoit with 15. Enosburg was led by Lilly Robtoy with 12 points, seven rebounds, and seven steals, followed by Gabby Spaulding with 12.
Records: Enosburg falls to 1-1 and Lamoille is now1-0.
What's next? Enosburg plays at BFA-Fairfax on Friday, Dec. 16.
