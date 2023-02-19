ST. ALBANS - The Collins Perley hosted a successful hockey fights cancer night on Saturday, February 18, and with the switch from their traditional green and gold colors to pink, the BFA Comets also found success on the ice against their longstanding rivals the Essex Hornets.
First Period:
Feeding off the emotion of the evening, the Comets got off to a fast start with a goal by Rae Alexander just 17 second into the game. Living up to the moniker of ‘Alexander the Great’, the junior forward continued to display her offensive prowess with a power-play and eventual game winning marker at 11:18, giving the Comets a two goal advantage. Rowan Howrigan and Bri Jarvis (2), picked up assists on Alexander's goals.
The Comets found themselves killing a hooking penalty in the final minutes of the period, but rather than staying on the defensive side of the puck, an aggressive kill led to a third BFA goal; this time scored off an impressive individual effort by Jarvis.
That aggressive approach to penalty killing has been something the Comets have been working at all season said Comets coach Jeff Rouleau after the game.
“On the powerplay, the offensive team tends to relax a little bit and think about setting up a play, so we take that away from them when we’re aggressive on our penalty kill. It’s been our mindset all year long to apply pressure with our box rather than being passive, and our killers have really gotten the hang of it now.”
2nd Period:
After the emotional highs of the opening period, the tempo of the game settled down. Essex secured a shorthanded goal of their own at 3:35 when Hornets’ captain Abigale Smith took advantage of an unfocused Comet breakout.
Putting the play behind her, Molly Smith was able to retaliate at 14:14 by finding the back of the net with a perfectly placed wrist shot off the rush to give BFA a 4-1 lead.
3rd Period:
The penalty killing units came up big for the Comets once again in the third period, and BFA escaped both of the Hornets man-advantage opportunities without incident. With the 4-1 win, the 2nd ranked Comets improve to an 11-4-3 record on the season, and the 5th ranked Hornets drop to 6-11-2.
On the scoresheet: Rae Alexander (2G), Bri Jarvis (G, 2A), Rowan Howrigan (A), Molly Smith (G), Erin Jackson (16 saves)
Comets next game: Collins Perley on Monday, February 20 at 5:30pm against Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.