ST. ALBANS — Last year, it was the St. Albans Steelers who were looking on, as they watched the Castleton Spartans celebrate their semifinal win during the Northern Vermont Youth Football League playoffs.
The top-seeded Steelers were on the opposite end of things this year, as they came out with a 26-7 win over the No. 5 Spartans during Saturday’s semifinal game at Houghton Park.
The Steelers finished the game with over 300 yards of offense with all but 40 yards coming on the ground with a well-balanced ground and pound offense.
St. Albans started the game charging down the field, but the drive ended in a fumble. After the first drive, there wasn’t much the Castleton defense could do to stop the Steelers.
“We have a close-knit group and when adversity presents itself, the team comes closer, stays positive and digs down deep,” said Steelers coach Kris Sabourin. “They know they have the skill set to rebound and they did.”
The defense stood tall throughout the game holding the Spartans to under 200 yards of total offense.
“The defense has grown all year long both mentally and physically,” said Sabourin. “They work hard all week on the adjustments the coaches put in and they are always engaged. Players always hear me say ‘Do your job’ and ‘Trust your teammates’ and that everyone has responsibilities and together they create a team defense. Everyone needs to trust their teammate next to them is going to do their job.”
After the Steelers first drive ended with a fumble, they didn’t waste much time on their next. Seneca Durocher hit Landon Underwood on a screen pass and he took it 40 yards for a touchdown to give them the early 6-0 lead.
Midway through the second quarter, the Steelers made it a two-score lead when Parker Daudelin (18 rushes, 99 yards) scored from 12 yards out to make the score 12-0.
After Castleton put together a long drive that ended on a turnover on downs inside St. Albans’ 10-yard-line, the Steelers looked like they were content going into halftime up 12-0 and getting the ball back after half. With the clock winding down, Underwood (10 rushes, 59 yards) picked up 22 yards to get the ball toward midfield with five seconds to go in the half and St. Albans took a timeout.
The Steelers gave the ball to Daniel Rafferty (9 rushes, 118 yards), who broke to the outside and got free on his way to a 48-yard touchdown to make the score 19-0 at the half and give them all the momentum.
“That touchdown was huge,” said Sabourin. “To go into half with all the momentum and knowing we get the ball to start the second half was a major swing in our favor. You have to credit the offensive line, not just on that play but all game, for playing hard as a group and adjusting to whatever Castleton threw at us.”
Castleton got on the board with a touchdown in the second half, but all the momentum they might have had was shutdown when Rafferty scored his second touchdown of the game from 14 yards out to make it 26-7 late.
It was a big game for the Steelers, looking to make it back to the NVYFL championship, especially with starting quarterback Durocher going out for the majority of the game with an injury. The Steelers didn’t miss a beat from there with Anthony Matas under center.
“Our team’s philosophy has always been next man up,” said Sabourin. “Anthony showed great poise and maturity leading the offense and the offense as a whole stepped up.”
The Steelers will face Chittenden South in the championship game on Saturday as Essex High School, as they look for their first title since 1988. The Steelers topped Chittenden South 39-18 in Week 3 of the regular season.
“It was a hard-fought victory the last time we played them,” said Sabourin. “Both teams have grown and improved, so it’ll be another tough test for our team.”